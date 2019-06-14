Raptors president under investigation for allegedly shoving deputy

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is under investigation for allegedly pushing a sheriff’s deputy who wouldn’t let him celebrate his team’s NBA Finals win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The incident occurred when Ujiri attempted to enter the court for the post-game celebration without proper credentials, Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told CBS San Francisco.

Police described the incident as “a push that went upward and struck him [the deputy] in the face.” Ujiri eventually made his way onto the court for the celebration with the help of Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. Kelly said deputies decided it wasn’t in their best interest to arrest Ujiri on national television as he celebrated his team’s championship.

Ujiri is being investigated for suspicion of misdemeanor battery on an officer. No arrest has been made, but the sheriff’s department will submit a complaint to the Raptors and local prosecutors, Kelly said.

Ujiri joined the Raptors in 2013 and played a key role in landing Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri speaks in Toronto on May 29, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

In a statement, the Raptors said they are “cooperating with authorities” and “look forward to resolving the situation.”

Last week, the NBA banned Warriors investor Mark Stevens from games for a year after Stevens pushed Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the Finals. The league also fined Stevens $500,000 for “pushing and directing obscene language” toward Lowry.