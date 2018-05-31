Raytheon to invest $100M to expand Mississippi radar plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A defense contractor plans to invest $100 million in Mississippi to test and make military radars.

Raytheon Co. of Waltham, Massachusetts, says it will expand its 660-worker facility in the Mississippi town of Forest, adding a 50,000 square-foot (4,600 square-meter) building.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the expansion will initially create 30 jobs, potentially adding 45 over the next five years.

The state is giving Raytheon $3 million to prepare the site and upgrade infrastructure, plus $1 million to train workers.

Scott County officials will provide a property tax break cutting property taxes by two thirds. annually. Raytheon could get more than $400,000 over 10 years.

