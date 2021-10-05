Razorbacks’ blowout loss to No. 2 Georgia doesn’t comfort Kiffin

“One game does not define your season, it doesn’t define you. It molds you,” HC Lane Kiffin said following his team’s loss 42-21 loss to No. 1 Alabama. No. 17 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday at 11 AM on ESPN.

While Ole Miss is coming off a blowout loss to the number one team in the country, Arkansas is coming off a blowout 37-0 loss to the No. 2 team in the country (Georgia). The Bulldogs only had to complete seven passes to get the job done and they rushed for 280 yards. UGA also held Arkansas to 162 yards of total offense.

Kiffin says despite the Razorbacks’ loss, he’s still giving them his full attention.

“It’s tough to judge them from that game, everyone has struggled. Georgia has great players and exposes people. Prior to that they (Arkansas) were playing extremely well,” Kiffin said. “They run it well and don’t give up explosive plays and are second in the country in pass defense. This is a scheme we struggled with a year ago and we switched to it in our defense because it’s really good and they do a great job.”

The Rebels are six-point favorites.