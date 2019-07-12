Razzle Dazzle Basketball Camp Returns to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) — The art of giving back to the community was on full display at the Roy E. Hazzle gymnasium in Aberdeen.

Roy Hazzle hosted his family’s 25th annual “Razzle Dazzle” basketball camp.

Open to all ages, kids received instruction on basketball basics followed by a few special visits from some Mississippi football stars such as NFL defensive tackle Josh Boyd.

At the event, Hazzle talked about the importance of giving back to the Aberdeen community.

“When you have the Michael Jordan’s in your house, and the Lebron James right in your house,” Hazzle said.” “Teach your children the basic things to make their way in life. We live our lives but we want to give back to our kids.”

Boyd addressed the importance he felt in returning to Mississippi to attend.

“It’s an important role for a person like me because of the way I came up, the environment I had to come through and the things I had to go through,” Boyd said. “I think it’s important to show them that through all the adversity someone can come out and make it to these places/these levels and go be the people that we need to be. So I think it’s important for me to come out and show these guys they can do it and they need to do it.”