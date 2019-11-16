Read transcript of hearing with Pence adviser

The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry released the transcript of a closed hearing with Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s special adviser on Europe and Russia. Williams is set to testify in an open hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Williams participated in the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Mr. Trump asked Zelensky to investigate a political rival.

- Advertisement -

According to the transcript, Williams testified that Pence never discussed opening any investigations with Zelensky. Pence and Zelensky met on September 1.

Trending News

“I would say that, as I’ve spoken about earlier, that I did find a couple of the references in the President’s July 25th call unusual, and more of a political nature, and that is not something that the vice president has ever raised with the Ukrainians,” Williams said.

Read Williams full testimony here: