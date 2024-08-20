Really nice weather for late August

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity levels will be quite tolerable over the next several days. Hotter, more humid weather does return late week into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Expect a nearly fully sunny sky with highs near 90 degrees with northern spots likely holding in the upper 80s. Another refreshing north breeze will be with us at times as well!

TUESDAY NIGHT: The real treat! Overnight low temperatures should drop well into the 60s, perhaps as low as the upper 50s for some.

REST OF WEEK: Highs Wednesday may hold in the upper 80s for most, marking one of the only times in the last 30 days we’ve seen highs stay in the 80s. Low 90s are back Thursday and Friday, and moisture will slowly return as well. Expect a mix of sun & clouds by late week, and this could turn into a small rain chance Sunday into Monday.