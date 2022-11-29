Rebels’ football coach Lane Kiffin inks new contract with Ole Miss

Ole Miss has announced that head football coach Lane Kiffin has inked a new contract with the Rebels. The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but that information is expected to be shared soon.

“Coach Kiffin is establishing a program that can sustain success and contend for championships,” Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter said. “We are investing in our football program like never before. The greatly increased salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff is competitive with any of our peers, and from a facility standpoint, the $45 million renovation of the Manning Center will conclude this summer. In addition, the remarkable support of Rebel Nation has produced tremendous momentum in NIL. We will continue to equip Coach Kiffin with these and the other resources necessary to compete and win at the highest level and build on the accomplishments of the last three seasons.”

“We appreciate Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program,” Kiffin said. “With the support from our collective and a new state-of-the-art facility, we will be able to build off what we have achieved so far and offer more opportunities to our student-athletes. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players and staff and am extremely excited to take this team to the next level. Hotty Toddy!”

The Rebels will find out which bowl game they will be playing in on Sunday.