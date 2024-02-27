RECAP: Booneville and Belmont compete in 3A basketball semifinals

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- The 3A state championship matchups were decided today at the Jackson Coliseum.

The Booneville girls kicked off the action in one of the most dominant performances you will ever see. The Blue Devils led 43-8 at halftime over Port Gibson and cruised to a 58-28 victory. Booneville was set to square off with the winner of Belmont and Jefferson Davis County.

Belmont did its best to take care of business in the second girl’s semifinal. The Cardinals did their thing, winning convincingly, 59-37 setting up an all-area championship between the Blue Devils and Cardinals on Friday at 10 AM.

The Booneville boys had a chance to continue their history of success at the big house against Port Gibson and they did just that. The Blue Devils broke the game open in the fourth quarter winning 49-38.