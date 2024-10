RECAP: Dominant second half leads No. 18 Ole Miss to 26-14 win over Oklahoma

No. 18 Ole Miss topped Oklahoma thanks to a dominant second half. In the final two quarters, the Rebels outscored the Sooners 16-0 and recorded seven sacks en route to a 26-14 victory. Pete Golding’s defense finished with 10 sacks on the day. Our Jon Sokoloff has more from Oxford: