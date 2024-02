RECAP: National Signing Day

One of the plethora of reasons that covering high school athletics is so special is seeing the players move on to advance their athletic and academic careers. National Signing Day gives us a great reason to celebrate the athletes. Here’s a look at where those in our viewing area signed today:

Starkville Yellow Jackets:

Tennessee State- Jay Stevenson (RB).

Itawamba CC- Jaiden Turnipseed (WR), Johnathan Morris (LS).

Northwest CC- Charles Woodard (DL).

Maryville University (Tennessee)- Jerelle Webber (SS).

Copiah Lincoln CC- Jemar McCarter.

Tupelo Golden Wave:

Northwest CC: Damari Burton (OLB), Qua Middlebrooks (RB), Caden Hodges (OL).

Northeast CC: JQ Witherspoon (WR), Clifton Watkins (OLB).

Columbus Falcons:

Mississippi Delta CC- Deion Williams (WR, RB).

Hinds CC- Jamare Johnson (DL).

East Central CC- Tyler Ketton (TE).

Mississippi College- Antonio O’Neal (ATH).

Saltillo Tigers:

Mississippi Gulf Coast CC- Ryan Scott (OL).

Northeast CC- JT Beasley (WR), Coby Ownes (LB).

West Point:

Itawamba CC- Qunterion Tillman-Evans (QB, RB, TE).

Copiah-Lincoln CC- Coledan Carter (FS)

Louisville:

Mississippi Valley State: Jykevious Goss (WR).

Mississippi Delta CC: DiJaylen Miller (DL), Ceidrick Hunt (P/K), Javontae Wraggs (DL).

East Central CC: Kenneth Hill (DB).

Amory:

Northeast CC: Elijah Spratt (WR, CB), Walker Thompson (OL).

Northwest CC: Nathaniel Walker (LB).

Winona Tigers:

Mississippi State University- Fred “Fat” Clark (LB), TJ Lockhart (OL).

Holmes CC- Chase Richardson (QB), Chance Richardson (DB), Kamron Robinson (WR, CB), Tristin Purnell (WR).

East Central CC- Javien Jackson (LB).

Rochester Community and Technical College- Jermarius Sanders.

Belhaven- Eric Boone (LB).

Noxubee County:

Southwest CC: Artez McCrary (CB).

Hamline University: Johnathan Goodwin (TE, DE).

Pearl River CC: Jadquist Clark (WR, FS).

Hinds CC: Jaylen King (WR, DB), Teddy Roby (DL/OL).

Northeast CC: Martavious Wicks (RB).

Northwest Missouri State University: Le’Kleron Dancy (CB/FS/LS).

Alabama A&M: Dequadrion Welch (WR).