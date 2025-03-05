Recent car fires spark safety tip response from fire department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Leave everything behind and take action.

Columbus Fire & Rescue has responded to five vehicle fires in the past week.

The fire department explained what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

“Pull over to a safe location. Immediately, cut the car off and exit the car. Do not try to open the hood. Do not try to open trunk. That’s going to introduce oxygen and that’s going to make the fire worse,” said Jaquay Sherrod, the Fire and Life Safety Educator for Columbus Fire & Rescue.

CFR said to call 911 once you get at least 100 feet from the car.

“Fires can come from different sources. Sometimes, you have your maintenance issues, electrical issues. Sometimes, they also come from car accidents,” said Sherrod.

Mike Whatley, owner of Whatley Auto Repair, said damaged fuel lines can also contribute to fires.

“If that fuel line begins to crack or anything like that causing a leak, that leak can cause major issues, whether it be a fire or even deteriorate paint, whatever the case may be,” said Whatley.

CFR and Whatley both encouraged keeping up with routine maintenance.

“Checking for frayed wires, electrical wires, oil leaks, anything like that,” said Sherrod.

CFR said don’t leave flammable materials in your car such as gas or aerosol cans.

They also said don’t attempt to go back to your car to get belongings if there is a fire.

You can find more safety tips on CFR’s Facebook Page.

