Recent fires in Alcorn County prompt a burn ban in the area

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dry, windy weather conditions and recent fires have prompted Alcorn County officials to put a local emergency burn ban in place.

During this period, most outdoor burning is banned.

There are exceptions for the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Certified Burn Managers, County Fire Services, and Agriculture field burns.

Commercial contractors with their own heavy construction equipment will be allowed, but only if the burn meets state DEQ regulations.

Anyone violating the burn ban can be charged with a misdemeanor, fined between $100 and $500, and held financially liable for any damage caused by their fire.

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