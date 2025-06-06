Recent incident shows importance of crisis intervention training for TPD

Officers were able to use CIT training to de escalate an incident involving a high school student

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Corporals Jay Marshall and John Price are both school resource officers at Tupelo High School and both were on campus a few weeks before summer break, when they were notified about a student who had left campus.

“By the time we make it out, she is walking up the embankment,” Corporal Marshall said.

The student was at the top of the bridge, threatening to jump to the street below. That is when both officers put their CIT training to use. The first step is to try and calm the person and de-escalate the situation.

“It puts us on a level where they are, we try and figure out what is wrong, how they got where they are right now,” Marshall said.

Police shut down traffic as Officers Marshall and Price were talking with the student. After about twenty minutes, Price was able to get the student safely off the bridge and to medical professionals for evaluation and counseling.

Captain David Harville teaches CIT and said the intensive training is effective.

“This is what I tell the student, we are not trying to be doctors, lawyers, we wear many hats as police officers, but we are trying to learn a little about it until we can get some trained professional help involved. That is what we are trying to do,” Captain Harville said.

Another important part of this incident involved the School resource officers, who not only patrol campuses and keep the schools safe, but also build important relationships with students.

“Those kids know he and I both care about them ad that went a long way that day. I have been out of school for quite some time but I have got to know students built relationships with athletes, I played sports in high school, being seen, getting out and about, putting a smile on your face and building relationships,” Corporal Price said.

The 40-hour CIT course is provided at no cost to law officers.

CIT training was mandated two years ago by state lawmakers. Starting in July, every police department with five or more officers must have at least one CIT trained officer.

