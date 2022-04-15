Recent storms keeping farmers from preparing for planting

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Msis. (WCBI ) – They say April showers bring May flowers, but that’s not the case for Fall soybeans and cotton.

Those weekly storms that have been blowing across North Mississippi are keeping farmers from preparing their fields for planting.

The soggy conditions make it difficult to get machinery in the fields, and they damage the soil structure.

Farmers need several consecutive days of sun to dry things out, and those have been hard to come by, so some of them are trying some alternatives.

“As far as being able to plant and get in their fields, a lot of them are having to use a plane to spray, some burn down. It will delay farmers, especially those farming in low-lying areas,” said Cody Mills, MSU Extension Chickasaw County.

Cotton and soybean farmers are still in the early planting season, but it’s getting late to plant corn.