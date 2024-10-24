Record temperatures possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm days will continue as we approach the weekend. Temperatures might reach a record high Friday as well.

THURSDAY: The temperature is expected to reach a warm 86 degrees today. A lot of sun through out the day with a mostly clear sky.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop to the mid 50’s once again ahead of another warm day.

FRIDAY: This will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching for a record. Expect highs to reach near 90 degrees.

WEEKEND: A cold front will bring our temperatures down slightly for Sunday into the 70s, but expect 80s for Saturday. Fingers crossed for a few light showers possible Saturday or early Sunday.

Luke Beitzel

WCBI Weather