‘Red Kettle” campaign wraps up for Salvation Army

Money collected during the campaign helps local people throughout the year

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Each Christmas season, the Red Kettles and bell ringers are at grocery stores and shopping centers, collecting money for the Salvation Army.

Captain Rob Dolby spent part of his Christmas Eve morning outside of the West Main Kroger, in the final day of the Red Kettle Campaign.

Money collected in the red kettles makes up twenty-five percent of the Salvation Army’s annual budget and those funds help local folks. In fact, ninety cents out of every dollar collected stays in the area.

“The best part about Christmas is, right from the beginning of the Christmas story, was an interruption, to change everything. For us, that’s what the Red Kettles mean. For folks experiencing homelessness, hunger, families who have chosen between getting their kids Christmas presents and medication, the Salvation Army is there to be the hands and feet of hope this Christmas and be an interruption in poverty, an interruption in hopelessness,” Dolby said.

Here at the Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge, six kids will wake up Christmas morning, with a roof over their heads, and presents, all because of partners and donors throughout the community who are willing to give to the Salvation Army. As Captain Dolby says, it’s all about giving people hope, and a hand up, instead of a handout.

“Close to a thousand families we’ll be reaching out to, because we just don’t want to touch them once a year with a gift, but want to help them create sustainable pathways forward throughout the year,” Dolby said.

Captain Dolby also points out that the Salvation Army is now allowing church and civic groups back in its Carnation Street Community Center to help serve meals and minister to the needy.

Also, in early March, the Salvation Army will hold its “Empty Bowls” fundraiser at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Different restaurants in the area will have soup for guests. That money supports the Salvation Army’s feeding program throughout the year.