LOS ANGELES — The son of actor Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month that included randomly attacking five men and robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store. Los Angeles police say Redmond O’Neal was charged Friday.

LAPD

The 33-year-old O’Neal is charged with punching and stabbing five men from May 2-May 5 in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Police say two men were seriously injured, including one who was stabbed in the face.

O’Neal already pleaded not guilty to a May 8 robbery and other charges, including possessing methamphetamine and heroin. He’s been jailed for a month. The LAPD said that after that arrest, the violent crime spree in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods stopped, and detectives found that O’Neal matched the description of the suspect in those crimes.

The Associated Press reports that an email to his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.