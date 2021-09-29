Reeves: No date for legislative session on medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s working with legislative leaders on details about how the state will pay for a proposed medical marijuana program. The Republican governor said Wednesday that he’ll call lawmakers to the Capitol for a special session “sooner rather than later.” But he hasn’t decided when that will be. House and Senate leaders want to enact a medical marijuana program to replace an initiative voters approved in November. State Supreme Court justices overturned the initiative in May when they ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable. Reeves says he’s had productive talks with legislative leaders.