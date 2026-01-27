Reform Water warns customers about discolored water/ low pressure

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local power outages are affecting water systems.

The Reform User Water Association in Choctaw County said some customers may experience discolored water and low pressure.

Recent power interruptions have caused the well to cycle on and off.

Crews are actively working and monitoring the situation.

Water discoloration should clear after running water briefly once the pressure normalizes.

For questions or concerns contacts the Reform Water Office.

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.