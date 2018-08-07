Refrigeration company investing in Union County facility, adds jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Master-Bilt in New Albany has begun a $1 million investment project, set to create over 30 jobs in the next three years.

The project will add more production of refrigerated cabinets by moving some Wisconsin operations to their Union County facility.

Master-Bilt’s expansion includes bringing in new equipment and reorganizing the current factory set-up.

By the end of the expansion, the New Albany facility will employ over 350 people.

