Regions Foundation funds innovative Habitat Home in Lee County

The partnership and donation covers the cost of the project by Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – For Regions Bank employees, ‘Make Life Better’ is more than just a catchy motto.

“We do that by outreach and our sweat equity building this home,” said Ashley McLellan, who is a Tupelo market executive with Regions Bank.

She was on site as the Regions Foundation announced a $150,000 donation to Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity. The gift will fund the latest Habitat build, a Verona home using Insulated Concrete Form construction.

ICF is a high-strength, sustainable noncombustible concrete building system. It makes for a stronger house and lower energy costs.

“It is a little more expensive, but in the long run, this family will enjoy paying less on utilities, likely less for an insurance premium and we are helping this neighborhood,” said Mary Ann Plascencia, executive director for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity.

Kimberly Ledbetter and her family will pay a no-interest mortgage for the home.

During the check presentation, Ledbetter said being a homeowner is a dream come true.

“The time is now; the time is here. And this is my home,” Ledbetter said.

“I have helped on this build a few times, planning on coming back again, it is so rewarding to see it from beginning to end, anyone who wants to be involved, reach out to NE MS Habitat for Humanity,” McLellan said.

Over the next month, volunteers will be working hard on this Habitat home. The goal is to have Ms Ledbetter and her family in their new home by mid-August.

For information about how to help Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, go to nemshabitat.com

