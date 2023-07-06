Registration deadline for voting in August Party Primaries is July 10

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you want to vote in the August Party Primaries, you have until Monday to register.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

You can register in person at your county’s Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Those offices will be open this Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m. until noon to help with the last-minute rush.

You can also mail in your registration, but that must be postmarked by Monday, July 10.

In-person and Mail-in Absentee Ballots for the primaries are already available.

If you need to vote by absentee, call your Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Primaries are Tuesday, August 8.

