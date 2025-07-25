Reheating the oven

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After the slightest cool down, temperatures are back on the rise!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Any rain will dry out in the late hours tonight. Passing clouds will continue, as temperatures drop into the middle 70s. Overall, staying muggy.

SATURDAY: Afternoon temperatures are back to being toasty, reaching the low to middle 90s. There is another HEAT ADVISORY in place from 11AM-7PM. Make sure to take care of yourselves, while enjoying weekend activities. The chance for afternoon to evening showers/storms returns for another round.

SUNDAY: Regional High pressure will be working its way in, helping to keep things a little bit calmer and drier. Unfortunately not cooler. Middle 90s are expected for our Sunday afternoon. Passing clouds will be likely with a lot of sun shining down!

NEXT WEEK: HOT HOT HOT! High temperatures will stick to the middle to upper 90s, teasing triple digits the first half of the week. Hydrate now, not later. With the approach of a “cold” front, rain chances will be picking back up middle to end of the week.