Reigning Miss Mississippi State donates blankets to NMMC NICU

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Pre-mature infants at North Mississippi Medical Center will have a warm reminder of just how special they are.

The reigning Miss Mississippi State University Anna-Katherine Thompson recently donated a box of “Blanket Blessings” to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at NMMC.

Thompson was inspired to make the donation through her work with the March of Dimes *and* because of her personal experience. She was born five weeks early and spent 18 days in the NICU.

Each individually wrapped blanket also has a personal note from Thompson.

