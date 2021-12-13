Remains believed to belong to Felicia Cox are found

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Remains believed to belong to a missing woman are found west of Pontotoc.

First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle says David Neal Cox, a long-time suspect, is responsible for his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox’s disappearance.

Three years after she went missing, David Cox pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Kim Cox, and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

Officials searched around the Cane Creek road property around 8:30am Sunday morning.

It took nearly three hours of digging before remains were located shortly after 1 p.m.

Remains will be sent to the state crime lab on Monday.

Weddle says the final identity will be confirmed by DNA testing.

WCBI will have updated information as it’s released.