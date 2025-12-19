Remains Found on Stuart Road in Oktibbeha Co. have been Identified

Remains Found on Stuart Road Identified as Missing Starkville Man; One Arrested in Ongoing Investigation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have breaking news out of Oktibbeha County.

You’ll remember earlier this month, WCBI reported human remains were found on Stuart Road.

According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, on December 19, the remains found have been positively identified as Carl Baptist, Jr. of Starkville.

Baptist has been missing since September 18.

As a result of the joint investigation by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department and the Starkville Police Department, assisted by many state and local agencies, Investigators have arrested 37-year-old Algernon Young, of Starkville, on charges of Burglary of a Dwelling and First Degree Murder.

Young is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Bond has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

The department says there is no danger to the public at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

