Remains of 9/11 hero identified 18 years later

More remains of a firefighter who was killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks have been identified —18 years after the world-changing tragedy that left thousands dead. A second funeral service was held for FDNY firefighter Michael Haub on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

- Advertisement -

Haub died in the south tower of the World Trade Center, the Uniformed Firefighters Association said in a statement. He was 34 years old. Haub was just finishing his shift at Ladder Company 4 in midtown Manhattan when the call came in about the attacks, and he rushed to respond.

New York Fire Department members salute as they attend second funeral service for FDNY firefighter Michael Haub, in Franklin Square, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

His family honored him with a memorial service six months later, in March 2002, after the medical examiner identified his remains, which were found in the lobby debris of the south tower.

Last week, the medical examiner was able to identify more of Haub’s remains retrieved from Ground Zero.

Haub had been a firefighter for two years when he was killed. He and his wife Erika had two children: Michael, who was 3 at the time, and Kiersten, who was 16 months old.

His children are now in their 20s and his wife has remarried. They gathered with family and friends for a service on Long Island to honor Haub again nearly two decades after his death — remembering a selfless first responder, who like too many others gave his life on 9/11.

Firefighter Michael Haub’s widow, Erika Starke, left, is comforted by her son Michael Haub as they attend a second funeral service on Sept. 10, 2019, 18 years after Haub died in the 9/11 attacks. Last week, the New York City medical examiner identified more of his remains recovered at Ground Zero. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP