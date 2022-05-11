Remains of dead dogs were found in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE CO, Miss. (WCBI) – Remains of dead dogs were found in Noxubee County, and police are looking for the people who dumped them there.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person or people who did this.

Right now they don’t know how or why the dogs ended up there, but one theory is that it may be related to a dog-fighting operation.

Dogfighting is illegal in Mississippi and punishable by fines and up to 3 years in prison.

We want to warn you – some of these images are very disturbing.

The Noxubee County Sherriff’s Department is now investigating the aftermath of what could have been a dog fight.

“Once we arrived on Greenbriar Road we observed several dogs that have been thrown on the bridge here on green briar road and they appear to be pit bulls,” said Williams.

Green Briar Road is just off of Prarie Point Road.

In the creek bed, deputies found what appears to be 9 to 10 dead dogs in various states of decay.

Investigators think the remains have been there anywhere from 8 days to 2 weeks

Noxubee County Sherriff’s Department investigator Douglas Triplett says the investigation is still in the early stages.

“once we start our investigation and get any kind of video or anything that’s going on with these dogs we don’t have to arrest you to take you to the grand jury. you might look up and get indicted and served with indictment papers,” said Triplett.

Triplett says dogfighting is more about the people involved rather than the animals.

“Dogs are like humans and dogs are only going to do what you train them to do. if you train them to fight it’s going to happen and usually some of those dogs are going to end up like these dogs and that’s cruelty and you can’t do that it’s against the law,” said Triplett.

And if you think you may have any information you can always call 911 or the Noxubee Sherriff’s department.

But do not try to take matters into your own hands.

“If you see anybody doing anything illegal don’t approach them. the best thing you can do is get a tag number write it down and turn that in and we will do the investigation from there to find out who this person is and find out why they were stopped on this particular road and this bridge,” said Triplett.

The Noxubee County Sheriff is asking anyone with information on this to reach out to them.