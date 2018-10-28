Remembering 1968: Tommie Smith’s Olympic protest

One of the 20th century’s best-known images is of Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the Olympic medal stand in Mexico City in 1968, their fists raised in protest, taking a stand for civil rights on a world stage. Smith would become a pariah to some, but a hero to many others. Today, some NFL players model his activism, using their platforms to call attention to racial injustice. Jim Axelrod talks with Smith; sociologist Harry Edwards, who taught Smith at San Jose State, and whose Olympic Project for Human Rights organized athletes to protest; and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Michael Bennett and Malcolm Jenkins.