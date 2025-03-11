Remembering crew members from helicopter Crash in Madison

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION (WCBI) – First responders are remembering three men who were killed in a medical helicopter crash.

The men were officially identified on March 11 by the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Flight nurse Jakob Kindt, of Tupelo, AirCare Base Supervisor Dustin Pope, of Philadelphia, and Med-Trans Pilot Cal Wesolowski, of Starkville, were killed in the Monday afternoon, March 10, crash in Madison County.

This is the first crash in the 29-year history of AirCare at UMMC.

AirCare transport services are temporarily grounded.

Now, those who worked with the heroes want to honor them.

“We are all kind of shocked. We are the responders that are coming to the general public’s needs, and it just seems kind of odd. It was this time our own rescuers that were needing rescuing,” said Noxubee County Fire and EMR Coordinator, Jim Robbins.

UMMC is offering support to families and coworkers.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.