Remembering Former Columbus City Councilman Charlie Box

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus City Councilman has passed away.

Charlie Box died on November 10.

Box served on the city council from 2009 until 2021.

Before serving in government, Box retired as the Executive Director of the Frank Phillips Memorial YMCA.

He was a veteran, having served with the Air Force in the Vietnam War.

Box is survived by his wife, Kay, his two sons, and his grandchildren.

Services are on Wednesday, November 13, at First Christian Church in Columbus.

Visitation starts at 11:00 a.m., and the funeral begins at 1:00 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held at Friendship Cemetery.

Charlie Box was 84-years-old.

