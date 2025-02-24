Remembering Former Sheriff of Clay County, Laddie Huffman.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We’re sad to report the passing of former Clay County Sheriff Laddie Huffman, who died on February 24.

Huffman retired in 2011 after a successful 20-year career in law enforcement.

His daughter-in-law called his death a “blow to the community,” saying he was loved and gave so much to others.

Current Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, who took over after Huffman’s retirement.

Our thoughts are with his family and the community during this time of loss.

