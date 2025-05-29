Remembering longtime public servant Dorlos Robinson

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime public servant from Monroe County has passed away.

Dorlos “Bo” Robinson passed away peacefully at his Hamilton home on Tuesday, May 27.

Bo was born and raised in Hamilton.

After graduating from Hamilton High School, he served in the United States Air Force.

Bo served one term as Monroe County Sheriff and was later elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 20.

He was later appointed to serve as Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

He was later elected to that position and served a total of 18 years.

He retired in 2007, but remained active in his community and on the farm.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, June 1, at Hamilton Friendship Church.

Robinson was 90 years old.

