Remembering Noxubee Co. and Louisville High Coach M.C. Miller

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi high school football has lost a coaching legend.

Former Noxubee County and Louisville High School head coach M.C. Miller has died.

Miller was a Louisville native who graduated from the former Camille Street High School.

He played college ball in Texas and at Alcorn State.

Miller began coaching in the 1970s and really made his name at Noxubee County, leading the Tigers to a state championship in 2008.

He returned home to Louisville in 2010 and led the Wildcats to 2 state championships.

He retired after the 2018 season, but that didn’t last long.

He came out of retirement to serve as an assistant coach at Newton and West Lowndes High Schools.

Miller was known for his trademark toothpick, and when his Louisville Wildcats faced off against his former Noxubee Tigers, and coaching protégé Tyrone Shorter, the annual match-up became known as the “Toothpick Bowl”.

M.C. Miller was 76 years old.

