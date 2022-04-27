Remembering the tornadoes that impacted North Mississippi 11 years ago

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Smithville was one of the worst hit towns in the region during the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak.

The EF-5 twister killed 16 people in the Monroe County town.

Other areas were also hit, including Webster County.

East Webster High School was destroyed early that morning. There was also a fatality in that county and others.

13 counties in the viewing area were hit by tornadoes that day.

More than two dozen people were killed in Mississippi during the outbreak.

