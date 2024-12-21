Remembering Tupelo’s Chief of Police, Harold W. Chaffin

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is mourning the loss of former Chief of Police Harold W. Chaffin.

The city announced the death of the 72-year-old on Facebook today December 20.

Chief Chaffin who retired at the end of 2009 dedicated 35 years to law enforcement, serving in roles like patrol, detective, and major.

He spent the last 8 years of his career leading the department as chief…

On Facebook the department wrote “We extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and and all who knew him.”

