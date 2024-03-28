Reminder: 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing April 2

Spring 2nd Chance promotional drawing giving away more than $375,000 in prizes

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Today is the last date for players to register non-winning tickets for an additional chance to win a top prize on eight ending scratch-off games.

*Game #64 –$5 $150,000 Big Money with a top prize of $150,000

*Game #79 –$2 Double Match with a top prize of $15,000

*Game #82 — $1 Triple It with a top prize of $5,000

*Game #94 — $20 Mega Money with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #101 –$1 Lucky Stars with a top prize of $500

*Game #111– $1 Festive 50s with a top prize of $50

*Game #113– $5 Winter Green with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #11– $1 Did I Win? with a top prize of $5,000

Today is also the last day for players to redeem any valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Saturday, March 30, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $935 million, with an estimated cash value of $449.7 million. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on New Year’s Day from a ticket sold in Michigan worth $842.4 million. The jackpot for the Friday, March 29, Mega Millions® drawing reset to an estimated $20 million and an estimated cash value of $9.5 million after one winning ticket was sold in New Jersey. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $166,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X