Renovations to move forward on Historic Parkway Hotel in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Aberdeen is looking for investors to restore the glory and grandeur of a hotel and with it, the city’s downtown business district

The process of restoring, renovating and remodeling an old hotel can now get underway. Earlier this week, Aberdeen Main Street signed the papers, closing the deal and purchasing the old Parkway Hotel.

The purchase of the Tombigbee Inn, known by many as the old Parkway Hotel, capped months of fundraising efforts by Aberdeen Main Street and was cause for celebration.

“It’s priceless for Main Street,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett, who spearheaded the fundraising campaign to purchase the historic building, with a price tag of $150,000. Now, the old hotel, built in the 1920s, can become a centerpiece for a revitalized downtown, with the help of the right investor. Preliminary plans call for a restaurant on the ground floor, along with boutique-style hotel rooms and apartments on the second and third floors.

“People will have the opportunity to live downtown, to walk to movies, shops, to have dining areas, all of this comes as a lot of hard work,” Tackett said.

Area business owners are excited about the impact and believe the timing is perfect. Shelly Bowen owns “The Blue Owl”, a housewares and gift shop a few blocks away from the hotel.

“As it brings new people in from downtown, they will spread the word, because Aberdeen is a beautiful town, we have lots to offer, I think it will help the community altogether,” Bowen said.

The L shaped addition built in the 1950s will not stay, it will be torn down to make room for parking, landscaping and possibly, a swimming pool.

Columbus developer Chris Chain has developed a renovation plan for the project. Demolition of the L shaped addition could start in August or September.