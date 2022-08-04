Renovations wrapping up in the Winona – Montgomery County Schools

WINONA, Miss (WCBI)- While Winona-Montgomery County students were out on summer break, their schools were receiving a much-needed face-lift.

After nearly 50 years, the halls of Winona Elementary School will be taking on a different look. Emergency Relief Funds made it possible for the district to make some needed changes.

Renovations across the Winona – Montgomery County Consolidated School District are wrapping up, as students are looking to return to a ‘Newer School”.

Superintendent Dr. Jackson says, “They really are coming back to building where almost every corner has been touched renovated clean painted something new and fresh so we excited for the students to see it and we do think that it will give them a positive attitude. The students to see it and we do think that it will give them a positive attitude. The theme for this year is the power of positivity.”

Dr. Jackson believes not only will the students have an excitement about the building but it will also provide a boost for staff as well

“A nice school that feels new and fresh, it definitely improves the morale and the attitude of everybody the teachers, assistant teachers, administrators, nurses counselors and all the that serves our out students they have been all positive coming into the building and our students will be too,” said Dr. Jackson.

More changes are coming as more funding becomes available.

“Thankfully the legislature gave us 7 million dollars for renovation in Winona Secondary that building is very old and very much in need of renovations, so were are going back to the drawing board with the little more money to do some more major renovations at the high school,” said Dr.Jackson.

Kids and parents will be able to see the newly renovated building and meet teachers tonight and tomorrow night.

Emergency Relief funding has also made it possible for students from Kindergarten to 6th to have their school supplies provided by the district.