Renowned auction company moves to new location in downtown Aberdeen

Stevens Auction Company makes the move just in time for a huge estate auction

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen-based auction company known for its large estate auctions and valuable antiques has opened its new offices.

It has been a busy year for Dwight Stevens and his staff at Stevens Auction Company. The city of Aberdeen purchased the company’s land, warehouses, and office space for its new electric company. Stevens has moved his auction company to the old B and B Furniture Store Building on Commerce Street in Downtown Aberdeen.

“This building is one of the largest buildings n downtown, the largest building, we wanted to move our business here,” Stevens said.

Stevens made the move just in time for an estate auction this weekend.

“We’re selling an estate out of Jackson, was Doctor Miller, he was a pediatric surgeon and his wife was a pediatric surgeon. They passed away three or four years ago, and they were collectors, extreme collectors. It will take us probably a couple of years to sell all their things, which was over five thousand items,” he said.

The auction this weekend is expected to bring a lot of people to the new Stevens Auction location, and that will be good for downtown businesses.

“I want to see more people come to downtown, and our out of town, we have a tremendous out-of-town following, they bid online, but a lot of them come in person and those who come in person, they come for Open House, walk up and down Main Street, it helps other businesses,” Stevens said.

Stevens started the nonprofit group, ‘Save Aberdeen Landmarks’ which has purchased, preserved, and restored many historic buildings in downtown and throughout the town.

“It has caused other people to be interested in it and they’ve taken a lot of the buildings on themselves, different people, it’s been a big help to all of Aberdeen,” he said.

The new home for Stevens Auction Company will also feature space for an event venue.

For information about the auction, go to stevensauction.com

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter