Renter sees burglar on security camera, police make arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An apartment renter sees a burglar on their security camera and leads police to an arrest.

Darryl King, 28, Oxford, is charged with burglary.

Oxford police got the call last week.

The person told officers they could see a man on their security camera footage inside the Anderson Road apartment.

King was identified and arrested later that day.

Drug court placed a hold on King and he remains in the Lafayette County jail.