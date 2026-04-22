Rents around the U.S. are growing more slowly than they have in years

(CBS NEWS) – Good news, renters, plus a dollop of bad, sources from CBS News say.

The typical monthly rent in March was $1,910 per month, up 1.8% from a year ago. That represents the slowest rate of growth in rental costs since December 2020, according to a new Zillow study.

“Rents surged after the pandemic due to a sharp increase in demand colliding with limited supply and strong fiscal support,” Zillow senior economist Kara Ng told CBS News in an email. “Growth is now slowing as new supply comes online, demand normalizes and affordability constraints reduce landlords’ pricing power.”

Year-over-year rent growth since 2020 Annual rent growth in March 2026 was 1.8%, the slowest pace since December 2020.

In another boost for some renters, people’s income rose faster in March than rental costs, giving people a bit more financial wiggle room.

According to the online real estate marketplace’s findings, single-family rents rose 2.5% on an annual basis in March, the slowest rate Zillow has recorded since 2015, when it started collecting the data. Zillow defines single-family homes as attached or semi-attached row houses, duplexes, quadruplexes and townhomes. Multifamily home rents were $1,757 in March, up 1.3% from a year ago.

Among the largest U.S. cities, monthly rents cooled the most in Austin, Texas, where prices are down 2.3% as of March compared to a year ago. Rents are down 1.6% year over year in both Tampa, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas, Zillow found.

Rent prices in 50 major metro areas Prices have cooled the most in Austin, Texas, where the typical rent is now $1,579, down 2.3% since last year, according to Zillow.

While the cost of keeping a roof over your head is cooling, Americans still spend a large chunk of their income on rent. The median household spent 26.5% of its income on rent last month, Zillow found.

Meanwhile, a household must earn at least $76,400 a year to comfortably afford the typical monthly rent of $1,910 — that’s up 35% from before the pandemic. The data shows single-family rents have surged nearly 45% since early 2020, while multifamily rents have jumped 28% over that period.

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