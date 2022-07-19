Rep. Dana McLean spoke with local business and community leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Personal income taxes are going down, and women should be getting paid the same as their male counterparts.

Those were a couple of the topics on the table as District 39 State Representative Dana McLean spoke to a gathering of Lowndes County business and community leaders.

During this year’s session, the state legislature eliminated the 4 percent tax bracket beginning in the next fiscal year. The 3 percent bracket had already been eliminated. By 20-26, the 5 percent bracket will be reduced to around 4 percent.

Mississippi also passed an equal pay statute, catching up with other states and federal law.

“But what this act does, it states that, that no employer shall pay a wage less than another employee of the opposite sex, with everything else being equal, education, experience, and skill,” said Representative Dana McLean, (R) District 39.

McLean also addressed an bill she advocated for, Buddy’s Law, which requires any child who mutilates, disfigures, or abuses a domesticated cat or dog to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.