Rep. State Senator lists priorities for current legislative session

Sen. Chad McMahan puts elimination of the state income tax at the top of the list

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – If Senator Chad McMahan were granted three wishes for this legislative session, cutting taxes would top the list.

“Eliminate the state income tax, that is a priority for me, I would like to see us do some things to improve public schools as far as truancy, we have about twenty-three percent truancy in the state and a smaller, more agile, more responsive state government to the taxpayer,” Sen. McMahan said.

The Republican senator from Guntown is in his third term representing District Six. Senator McMahan also believes lawmakers need to address homelessness in Mississippi.

“This year, we have had a joint hearing on homelessness in Mississippi, panhandling, and camping on public property, where it is not designated to be a camping site. We don’t want to encourage homelessness in Mississippi,” McMahan said.

The senator also says legislators are working on a squatter’s bill, that would give homeowners every legal means to remove the violators.

McMahan says this session focuses on job growth and economic development.

“Everything we do, from eliminating the income tax to helping schools focus on careers, is about career opportunities for our young people, attracting world-class companies to come to Mississippi and do business and provide not just jobs, but careers for our young people,” Sen. McMahan said.

Senator McMahan has been polling his constituents for the past three or four years about cutting taxes in Mississippi. He said his constituents overwhelmingly favor eliminating the state income tax.

Lawmakers are set to meet through early April.