Rep. Thompson discusses Medicaid expansion increased school funding

The Democratic legislator also says there is a lot to consider when it comes to eliminating the state income tax

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Representative Rickey Thompson didn’t hesitate when asked what his three wishes would be for this legislative session.

“Number one is we have to expand Medicaid – take care of public schools because education is so important and being a member of workforce development – have a healthy workforce. It is important to the community,” Rep. Thompson said.

Thompson, a Democrat, represents District 16. This is his fifth legislative session and he said the first weeks of any session is always a flurry of activity, with committee meetings, and hammering out bills for the session.

Thompson said Medicaid expansion will be front and center.

“We have over 200,000 people working, we have those clients we need to look at to expand Medicaid and it also deals with hospital funding, when you talk about uncompensated care it hits the hospitals,” Thompson said.

Another hot topic is phasing out the state income tax. Thompson says there’s a lot to consider.

“We passed something out of the House, has to go to Senate side, as you know there are a lot of secrets in bills that everyone doesn’t read, one of the things you look at, you talk about grocery tax, it takes ten years before it takes effect, but it’s only so much percentage each year, has to look at good and bad, if you take something from another place, where do you get the money from,” he said.

Regarding school choice, Representative Thompson said he will always side with public education. He believes more money should be put toward public schools, especially for those districts that aren’t making the grade.

Next week Allie will talk with Republican State Senator Chad McMahan, and get his views on the session and goals as we advance.