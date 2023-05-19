Repairs set to begin soon on Columbus Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work to repair the Columbus Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge is going to be delayed by about a month.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford said the construction company has been waiting on roll casings.

Now that those are in, the staging process will soon begin. Some of that work will be done onshore and others in the water.

Much of the equipment will be brought in on the water.

Malouf Construction was selected to do the work during the lawsuit.

That is the same Greenwood company that did renovation work on the same bridge in 2013.

The “Old River Bridge” as it’s sometimes known was severely damaged in February 2020 when it was struck by a runaway barge.

The city sued to have the repairs done.

