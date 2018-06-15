Report: 2 Kansas sheriff’s deputies shot near courthouse

- Advertisement -
KCTV
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies have been shot near the county courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas. Local news outlets are reporting that the shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The conditions of the two deputies are unknown. Details of what led to the shootings are not yet available.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter that the department is working a major incident but provided no further details.
This is a developing story.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.