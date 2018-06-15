Report: 2 Kansas sheriff’s deputies shot near courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies have been shot near the county courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas. Local news outlets are reporting that the shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The conditions of the two deputies are unknown. Details of what led to the shootings are not yet available.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter that the department is working a major incident but provided no further details.

Working major incident in the 800 block of North 7th, details unclear at this time. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 15, 2018

This is a developing story.