Report: Alabama head football coach Nick Saban to retire

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, 72, is retiring after 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, per report. ESPN’s Chris Low tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Saban had informed his team he was retiring.

Saban just informed his team that he’s retiring. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

Saban won six national titles at Alabama and is coming off his 11th SEC championship. His final season ended in a loss in the Rose Bowl to Michigan on Jan. 1. That team finished the year 12-2.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, he helped produce four Heisman Trophy winners: Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young.