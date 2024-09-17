Report Card Day in Mississippi reveals good grades

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It’s report card day in Mississippi. Not for the students, but for the school districts.

In our viewing area, most of the grades are good.

In fact no area district was rated below a “C” this year

15 area districts have received an A Rating for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

Those include Lowndes County, Tupelo, and Starkville Oktibbeha County, along with Amory and Monroe County

14 Districts received “B’s” this year.

Those include Columbus, West Point, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Booneville, Louisville, Lee and Pontotoc Counties, Okolona, and the Winona Montgomery County Consolidated District.

Only 2 area districts received “C’s”, Nettleton and Noxubee County.

Statewide, the overall news was good.

Almost 94 percent of Districts and 85 percent of schools were graded “C” or higher.

The Mississippi Department of Education set a goal In 2016 that all schools and districts be rated C or higher.

At that time, the percentage of schools and districts meeting this goal were both 62 percent.

And the overall percentage of students scoring proficient or higher on state tests in Mathematics, English Language Arts, and Science reached record highs.

