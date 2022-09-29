Report finds MDOC has mishandled inmate documents and records

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A new report suggests the Mississippi Department of Corrections has mishandled records and data for some offenders under state custody.

PEER Mississippi reviews how government agencies perform and if state money is being spent correctly. The committee recently sampled 100 active inmates and found some key flaws in the MDOC database. This included missing documentation, missing photo IDs, non-matching social security numbers, or misspelled names.

Some offenders who participated in rehabilitation or other programs may have incomplete certifications of completion.

One offender in the report was under the jurisdiction of MDOC although he only served time in another state. He passed away but his records were listed as active.

This kind of information can lead to legislative confusion, inappropriate housing, delayed release dates, and more.

For a complete look at this study and what may be leading to these issues, click here.

